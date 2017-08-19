Compactor – the experimental industrial/noise project of Dream into Dust’s Derek Rush – has unveiled a frantic and frenetic music video for the track “Network Connection” from the Multicore EP, set for digital release via Low Noise Productions on August 21; the limited cassette edition was released on July 21, which included a download card. According to Rush, the video’s imagery follows the themes that pervade the EP, that of complex systems breaking down after being pushed beyond their limits. In addition, Compactor’s remix of the title track from fellow experimental act ANOME’s new Arrival EP; both Arrival and Multicore are available to purchase via Low Noise Productions’ Bandcamp.







On the live circuit, Compactor will be among the many experimental noise and techno artists featured at the third Kansas City Noise Fest, taking place on September 1-2. Other acts on the bill include Gnawed, Bryan Geddis, Axebreaker, and Contraktor, with whom Compactor will be releasing an as yet untitled split/double cassette, limited to 26 copies in a tall white molded case. Rush recently performed as a live member of Theologian at Ridgewood, NYC’s The Footlight, showcasing a set of material from the upcoming Contrapasso album.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)