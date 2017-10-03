Compactor has joined forces with Contraktor to create Luxury, a collection of four long industrial power noise tracks on two C20 cassettes. Luxury is a joint statement on the casualties of gentrifiction in the projects’ hometowns of New York and Kansas City and includes a six-panel “real estate” brochure. The extremely limited edition of 26 copies was released for Kansas City Noise Fest 3.

Compactor’s Derek Rush is also set to join industrial project Theologian onstage at Portland Maine’s Into the Aether festival on October 14. Theologian’s new cassette, Forced Utopia, which Rush mixed and mastered, will be released at the festival, with wider distribution to follow.







In addition, Compactor will perform at the Garner Arts Electronix Fest in Garnerville, NY. The single night event is presented by Annihilvs Power Electronix and takes place October 21 in formerly industrial Dyeworks building of the Garner Arts Center. A photographic print by Derek Rush will be on display in Nyack-based photographer, performance artist, and videographer Gretchen Heinel’s simultaneous companion visual art exhibition, Worlds Within Shadows.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)