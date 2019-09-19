



The death of any celebrated musician is always a sad event, but almost especially so when the artist has taken their own life; such was the case on March 4, 2019 when it was announced that Keith Flint – the dynamic frontman for revered electronic music act The Prodigy – had been found dead in his Essex home. With the effects of his absence still felt months later, Combustible Designs has organized a new compilation paying tribute to The Prodigy and Keith Flint, titled Jilted Generations: An Underground Tribute to The Prodigy. Featuring the likes of Flesh Eating Foundation, Slighter, Stahlschlag, Big Time Kill, Transdusk, God Astray, and more, Jilted Generations features 12 tracks “to show our appreciation for the man and his enduring influence on music.” Released on September 17 and available as a “name-your-price” item on Bandcamp, all proceeds generated from the purchase of the compilation will be donated to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.







September is regarded as National Suicide Prevention Month, with the specific date of September 10 recognized as World Suicide Prevention Day. In contribution, dark electro-pop duo MXMS released the “What’s My Name” single on that date; today, September 19 marks the first of four dates of ColdWaves VIII, the eighth entry in the annual festival devoted to the cause, in association with Darkest Before Dawn, a non-profit organization devoted to suicide prevention in the nightlife restaurant and music industry. Other acts like SINthetik Messiah and The Real Ocelot have also released singles in 2019 honoring the memory of Keith Flint.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)