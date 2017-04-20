Collide announces latest album





Darkwave duo Collide has at long last announced a release date of May 25 for the band’s seventh full-length album, Color of Nothing. Funded via PledgeMusic campaign, surpassing its goal with a final tally of 110%, Color of Nothing has been two years in the making, marking the band’s first release of new material since 2011’s Counting to Zero and the 2012 Bent and Broken collection. Of the new album, Statik and kaRIN state, “we think this album will have all of the things that people have come to love and expect from Collide.” Pre-orders for the album can be found via the PledgeMusic campaign, including additional merch items such as jewelry, posters, demo downloads, exclusive T-shirts, handwritten lyric sheets, signed CDs, and signed vinyl copies of the band’s 2009 album These Eyes Before. Color of Nothing features photography from JSR Photo, with kaRIN sporting a mesh cuff designed by Sarah Cavender Metalworks.







Collide/Noiseplus Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)