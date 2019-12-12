



Although he is perhaps best known as a regular collaborator and a sort of “secret member” of influential experimental act COIL, Danny Hyde has garnered a considerable reputation for his work in virtually all aspects of music – an engineer, programmer, producer, remixer, and performer, Hyde’s own Aural Rage outlet has earned its own share of acolades, with Infinite Fog Productions now issuing an anthology of his works in this moniker to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary , titled The Doctrine of Maybeness. Spanning 35 tracks that blend dark industrialized electronic with moody lunar ambience, the three-disc collection not only compiles all three previous Aural Rage releases – the full-length albums A Nature of Nonsense and Sinsemilla Dreams and the Svay Pak EP – but also includes several unreleased tracks, all showcasing the unique musical and production skills that Hyde brought to his work with COIL. A Doctrine of Maybeness is due for release on December 23, with pre-orders for the three-CD eight-sided digipak available now via Infinite Fog Productions’ webstore and Bandcamp.





