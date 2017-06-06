ColdWaves Los Angeles announces band lineup





2017 is proving a momentous year for the prestigious ColdWaves charity festival. Now celebrating its sixth year in its hometown of Chicago, this year also marks the first ColdWaves to take place in Los Angeles, with dates announced for November 9-11 at the city’s Regent Theater. Among the bands performing in the City of Angels will be some of the industrial and alternative electronic scene’s most revered acts, including Stabbing Westward, Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Revolting Cocks: Big sexy Land, Meat Beat Manifesto, 16volt, and KANGA, all of which have performed in past Coldwaves events. Among the newcomers for the L.A. event are Not Breathing, Crash Course in Science, Boy Harsher, and Ascension of the Watchers (featuring Fear Factory’s Burton C. Bell and False Icons’ John Bechdel). Stabbing Westward and MC900 Ft Jesus will be performing in both Chicago and Los Angeles. A special kick-off event for the opening night on Thursday, November 9 has yet to be announced. ColdWaves L.A. is presented by Cracknation in association with Superluminal Productions, Das Bunker, WaxTrax! Records, and Spaceland.

ColdWaves VI in Chicago will take place from September 29-October 1, featuring KMFDM, ohGr, and Lord of the Lost kicking off their U.S. tour, Front 242, Severed Heads, Cyanotic, iVardensphere, Assemblage 23, Cold Cave, Drab Majesty, and more!

