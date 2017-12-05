Experimental music label Cold Spring has announced a new double CD and DVD collection from Psychic TV, titled Kondole / Dead Cat. Presented in a lavish eight-panel matt digipak with booklet, the collection is a reissue of the experimental/psychedelic group’s 1989 Kondole release, with the first disc featuring the complete “long version” of “Dead Cat,” which clocks at just over 48 minutes long; previous releases featured shorter versions of 16 and 23 minutes, the latter of which is featured on the second disc, along with album tracks “Thee Whale” and “Thee Shadow Creatures.” The DVD portion of the collection features Dead Cat, a rare film from transgressive director Derek Jarman, featuring Jarman, Psychic TV’s Genesis P-Orridge, and actor Andrew Tiernan; released in 1989, the film was uncovered by writer/director David Lewis, presented here in full and reauthored from the original source, with the soundtrack encompassing the whole of the first disc. Dead Cat, one of many collaborations with the Psychic TV extended music family, was only shown in a handful of cinemas upon its original release, one of the most notable being the infamous Scala Cinema in London.

Kondole / Dead Cat will be released on January 23, 2018 via Cold Spring, and is available for pre-order now via the labels’ webstore.







Psychic TV recently was forced to cancel a planned tour following Genesis P-Orridge’s diagnosis of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia in October. A GoFundMe page to crowdfund P-Orridge’s rising medical costs was launched by media theorist and documentarian Douglas Rushkoff in on November 28, quickly reaching it’s $10,000 emergency goal; due to the impressive response and dedication of fans and backers, the goal was subsequently increased to $30,000, and is currently at $50,000.

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge/Psychic TV

Website, GoFundMe Campaign, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Cold Spring

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)