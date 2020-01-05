



Heart Beat Ear Drum, a feature-length documentary celebrating the life and music of the groundbreaking poet and sound artist Z’ev has been announced. Director Ellen Zweig had followed Z’ev from 2007 to 2015, with the feature chronicling the evolution of the artist’s work from his early experiments to the more contemplative style of his later years. Presented in a topic-based structure that eschews the conventional chronological structure of such a documentary, the feature includes filmed performances, archival material, and interviews Zweig conducted with Z’ev, his longtime associates, more recent curators, and fans, with an extended concert film concluding the movie.







Long heralded as a pioneering figure in industrial music, Z’ev created a highly percussive style of sound collage with the use of self-made instruments and materials collected from scrap yards, culminating in what is often referred to as “wild style” for its unhinged and energetic performance. Later work incorporated more mallet percussion and exploring acoustic phenomena rather than music, with numerous influences drawn from classical literature, African and Eastern philosophies and culture, Kabbalah and world religions. Z’ev died on December 16, 2017 of pulmonary failure after a period of declining health following his being injured in the Cimaroon train derailment of March 2016.

Heart Beat Ear Drum will be released in DVD format on January 31 via Cold Spring, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the Cold Spring webstore. A release event for the documentary will be held on February 8 at London’s Cafe OTO, including a performance by fellow unorthodox musicians The Bow Gamelan Ensemble and @xcrswx; tickets for the event are available via the venue’s website.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)