



The Anti-Group, the experimental multimedia project of Clock DVA’s Adi Newton, has announced the release of a new box set, titled Organ Needles. With pre-orders continuing until February 28, the limited edition set features 15 unreleased works, nine of which are collaborations with such figures as Jack Dangers (Meat Beat Manifesto), Tez Maurizio Martinucci (TeZ), Stephen Thrower (COIL), Mykel Boyd (Angelhood), composer Carl Michael Von Hausswolff, and more; presented on a USB printed slim card, the set also contains six full-length video pieces, 10 prints of original artworked created, signed, and numbered by Newton, and a specially printed Eco-recycled tote bag. With a release date of mid-to-late March 2020 via Newton’s own Anterior Research Media Communications imprint (ARMComm), this special limited edition of Organ Needles will only be manufactured based on the pre-orders, which can be made through the ARMComm website.







Originally conceived in 1978 alongside Clock DVA, The Anti-Group Communications – or T.A.G.C. (also representing the four nucleotides of DNA: thymine, adenine, guanine, and cytosine) – was formed in 1984 by Newton as an open-membership collective with a focus on audiovisual performance art, multimedia presentations and installations, and research into theoretical and philosophical concepts and psychoacoustic rituals. After the project’s initial run ceased in 1996, Newton reactivated T.A.G.C. in 2009, performing at numerous festivals and exhibits sporadically over the past decade. The Anti-Group will be performing on March 13 in Berlin, with additional information available via the Facebook event page.

Additionally, it has been hinted that new material is being recorded under the Clock DVA moniker, with a new album on the way.

