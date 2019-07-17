



Italian musician and composer Claudio Simonetti has announced that his band – Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – will be conducting a North American tour this fall. The tour will feature two sets, with the first featuring a screening of Dario Argento’s 1975 giallo classic Deep Red/Profondo Rosso with a live performance of the score, followed by a second set of classic and recent Goblin material, including Argento and George Romero soundtracks and selections from the band’s upcoming album, due out in September. Simonetti has specialized in composing scores for American and Italian horror films since the ’70s, including the aforementioned Deep Red, Suspiria, and Dawn of the Dead; the progressive rock band Goblin has featured an ever shifting lineup of musicians, often splintering into different incarnations that operate concurrently. Spanning 28 dates and presented by MetalSucks and Dread Central , the tour begins on September 14 in Atlanta, GA and wraps up October 17 in Montreal, Quebec; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Facebook.





