Clan of Xymox returns with new album





Clan of Xymox has emerged with a new offering for those drawn to the melancholic by troubling times, offering a particularly intense side of the band saved for just such an occasion. Days of Black is a darkly shimmering transcendent brew of hypnotic, driven angst, steeped in three decades of experience. Clan of Xymox proves that the ennui of ’80s post-punk and new romanticism is alive and well in a modern, mature incarnation, and ready to embrace those newly swept into the darkwave, leading them into new worlds on somber wings of synth. Scheduled for release on April 7 via Metropolis Records and Trisol Music Group GmbH, Days of Black is available to order now through iTunes and Amazon. The official video for “Lonliness,” the first single off of the album, is currently on YouTube. Additionally, Clan of Xymox will be touring Europe throughout 2017 on the Days of Black tour; tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)