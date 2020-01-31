



Legendary darkwave group Clan of Xymox has announced the release of the She EP as the first single from the band’s upcoming album. The EP features remixes of the title track by She Past Away, Ash Code, and Bragolin, as well as the Antipole|Paris Alexander remix of “Loneliness,” whose original mix was featured on the 2017 Days of Black album. The She EP is due for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14 via Trisol Music Group GmbH; no title or release date for the upcoming full-length has been announced at this time. In addition, Clan of Xyxmo is playing a series of European dates through February, with a U.S. tour scheduled to begin on March 6 in San Diego, CA, continuing until March 21 in West Palm Beach, FL; a full listing of tour dates can be found via the band’s website.

