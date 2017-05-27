Chthonic Streams hosting special noise event





Dark underground label Chthonic Streams will be hosting a special event on June 6 at The Glove in the imprint’s home of New York. This event marks the first headlining set from January Hunt’s noise/drone project New Castrati, as well as the first live shift for noise act Compactor since the No Workers Paradise box set release earlier this year. Other acts appearing at this event include Remnants, making a rare live appearance with a showcase of noisy tape manipulations, as well as Chicago vocal soundscape artist WRTCH, and an opening set of “soft error/drench electronics” by Spreaders. Further information and tickets can be found via Facebook.

Chthonic Streams

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)