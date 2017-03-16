Chthonic Streams hosting special event to support release of cassette box set compilation





Chthonic Streams – a New York City based label specializing in dark underground music – has announced a special release event for No Workers Paradise, a cassette box set compilation of industrial noise intended to serve as a soundtrack to and criticism of the standard American work day. At eight hours long, the compilation features previously unreleased music – tracks that have been in the works since 2014 – from Compactor, Malignant Records artists Gnawed and The Vomit Arsonist, Work/Death, Existence in Decline, Filth, Redrot, and Blsphm. No Workers Paradise is currently available for pre-order via the Chthonic Streams website; a limited number of the box sets will be available, along with merch by the individual artists, at the event taking place at Knockdown Center in Queens on Saturday, April 1; all but three of the artists on the compilation will be performing live sets at the event, along with a set by DJ Le Bourreau (Theologian, Annihilvs). Advance tickets for the event can be purchase via TicketFly, while additional information on the event can be viewed via Facebook.













Chthonic Streams

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)