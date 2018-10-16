Christian Death announces U.S. East Coast live dates





Having completed a European leg of the Death Romantique tour earlier this year, legendary death/rock band Christian Death will be embarking on a series of headlining dates on the U.S. East Coast. This leg of the tour begins in Bordentown, NJ on October 26 and will continue until November 3 in Halethorpe, MD, including a special Halloween performance in Brooklyn, NY. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Christian Death website, with special guests joining for each show; among them are Witch Hair, Pawns, Sadist, Devil Master, Chitin, and more. The Death Romantique tour is in support of Christian Death’s latest record, The Root of All Evil, released in 2015 on Knife Fight Media and funded via PledgeMusic campaign.





