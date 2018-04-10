Christian Death announces European tour





Having completed a successful tour of North America supporting Lords of Acid, Christian Death has announced a headlining tour of Europe. Supporting the band’s latest release, The Root of All Evilution, the trailblazing death/rock group will begin the Death Romantique European tour on April 18 in London’s Underworld, continuing until May 10 in Leipzig, Germany; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Christian Death website. Among the supporting acts on the tour are French industrial/rockers Punish Yourself and Volker for two dates in France, with German goth/industrial act Nox Interna supporting for four dates in Germany. The Root of All Evilution was released in 2015 on Knife Fight Media after being funded via PledgeMusic campaign.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)