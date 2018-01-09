Chris Carter to release first solo album in 17 years





Chris Carter – legendary inventor and pioneer of experimental electronic and industrial music, and founding member of Throbbing Gristle and Chris & Cosey – has announced the release of his album Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One. This marks the artist’s first solo release in 17 years, with Carter stating the album’s primary influences to stem from ’60s radiophonic and old English folk music, referring to the latter as “almost like a guilty pleasure” as several melodies harken “back to an almost ingrained DNA we have for those kinds of melodies.” In addition, the visual elements of the album – the cover and accompanying videos – were created by Carter, partly taking cues from battered old experimental BBC broadcast LPs. Carter further explains the album’s connections to his history with Throbbing Gristle, particularly pointing out his attempts to take a step further “ways of developing a sort of artificial singing using software and hardware” he and band mate Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson employed. “I’ve taken lyrics, my own voice or people’s voices from a collection that I’d put together with Sleazy, and I’ve chopped them up and done all sorts of weird things with them.”

Featuring 25 tracks recorded in Carter’s own Norfolk, UK studio, CCCL Volume One will be released on March 30 via Mute Records; pre-orders for the album are now available in CD, digital, and vinyl formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)