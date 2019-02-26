CHMCL STR8JCKT announces sophomore album, produced by John Bechdel





Following up on the 2017 self-titled debut, New Jersey industrial/rock act CHMCL STR8JCKT has announced the second album WRTCHD THNGS to be released on April 27 via Machine Man Records. Featuring 10 new tracks, the band enlisted the skills of the legendary John Bechdel to produce WRTCHD THNGS, bringing his years of experience with such bands as MINISTRY, Fear Factory, Killing Joke, PRONG, and more to enrich CHMCL STR8JCKT’s latest outing. To celebrate the album’s release, the band will be performing a special live set at QXT’s Shelter industrial/EBM club night in Newark, with guest DJ sets by Bechdel before and after the band’s performance; tickets and additional information can be found on the Facebook event page. WRTCHD THNGS is currently in the mastering stages, with the band stating that some promo videos are also in the works.

The CHMCL STR8JCKT debut was released on July 4, 2017, with the RMX companion following in June of 2018. Bechdel is currently touring as keyboardist for industrial/metal giants MINISTRY, as well as completing work on the Stormcrow album from Ascension of the Watchers, his collaboration with Fear Factory’s Burton C. Bell. A documentary about Bechdel, titled Killing the Joke: The John Bechdel Story and directed by Darryl Hell, was released in spring of 2018.

