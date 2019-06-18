



With the band’s latest single release to be featured on the upcoming Life Ist Krieg compilation from Clan Destine Records, post-punk/darkwave act Child of Night has announced that it will be conducting a tour of the U.S.A. this summer. Spanning 20 dates and featuring Shanghai Beach as the supporting act, the tour begins on June 28 in Chicago, IL, continuing until July 20 in Cincinnati, OH. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Child of Night website.







Celebrating the label’s tenth anniversary, Clan Destine Records’ Life Ist Krieg will be released on June 23, with pre-orders in digital and cassette formats available via Bandcamp; other acts featured on the collection include [NRVVS], Burial Hex, Bestial Mouths, and Opium Grave.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)