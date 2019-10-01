



With Chemlab having recently completed a series of tour dates, including a marvelous performance at this year’s ColdWaves in Chicago, Jared Louche has announced the release of a new collaboration with Ivaylo “Ivo” Andonov – a.k.a. Brood – of Ether of Souls. Released on September 27, A Far Safer Place features Louche lending his vocals to several of the album’s seven tracks, including “Doom Head,” which is also featured on the Chemlab Tape Decay collection on Armalyte Industries and sold during the band’s live shows. Of the album, which is available to purchase on Bandcamp, Louche comments, “Brood and I have been working together on these tracks over the past year and I’m thrilled that they’ve escaped their chains!”







Additionally, Louche was a featured guest on the MKUltraSound weekly podcast hosted by Alex Zander – founder, publisher, and editor of MK Ultra Magazine – along with Chicago Trax recording studio founder Reid Hyams on the September 17 episode, now available to listen and view on YouTube and SoundCloud. The same week, Curse Mackey and SINE’s Rona Rougeheart were also interviewed.











Established in 1995, MK Ultra Magazine has been a staple of underground alternative music as Zander has guided the publication to become one of the scene’s most consistently quality outlets. Although the magazine ceased print publication in 2005 and updated daily online, the MKUltraSound Podcast represents the next step of Zander’s mission, touching on topics of freedom of speech in music and entertainment, politics, mainstream media hysteria, and more; recorded in Chicago’s Studio D-Ablo by Cassandra D. Balazic, with Mark Williams serving as executive producer in Baton Rouge at ALAB Media, and two-time Grammy nominee Ty Coon (MINISTRY) as co-host, the podcast is into its sixth month with 28 shows and more to come.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)