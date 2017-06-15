Chelsea Wolfe unveils new single from upcoming album, announces U.S. tour with Youth Code





California doom folk artist Chelsea Wolfe has announced her fifth studio album, Hiss Spun, will be released September 22, preceded by a new single, “16 Psyche.” Wolfe’s ethereal vocals float and echo above thick, grinding guitars and howling bass punctuated by insistent drums swirling in a sea of distortion in what some are calling her heaviest song to date. The album was recorded by Kurt Ballou of Converge and features Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age, A Perfect Circle) on guitar. Bassist and longtime collaborator Ben Chisholm also contributed sound collages from his travels with Wolfe and her band. Hydra Head Records founder Aaron Turner (Isis, Old Man Gloom, Lotus Eaters) makes a guest appearance on the track “Vex.” An extensive European and North American tour kicked off on June 8 in Stockholm, Sweden. Los Angeles industrial/EBM duo Youth Code joins the tour for the North American leg, which begins August 18 in Las Vegas. Tickets are available for pre-sale at the Chelsea Wolfe website. The digital release of Hiss Spun is available for pre-order now through Bandcamp and includes a download of “16 Psyche” to tide fans over until the release.









Chelsea Wolfe

Sargent House

Youth Code

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)