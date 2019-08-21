



Producer/musician Chad Blinman has unveiled his latest project, Real Space Noise, with the release of a music video for the track “Utopian.” Pursuing a more “sci-fi electro/rock” sound with this new project, the video acts as the first taste of an upcoming full-length album, titled Empty and Pointless, along with an accompanying Lost Science EP, both scheduled for release on October 4 via Blinman’s own Functional Equivalent Recordings. As the lead single, “Utopian” presents the numerous influences driving the sound of Real Space Noise – from early ’80s post-punk, late ’70s electronic, and B-movie soundtracks, to industrial, shoegaze, and trip-hop, as well as lyrical influences stemming from “existential dread and paranoia” with touches of irony and dark humor – with the song describing “a world where truth is arbitrary, and those in power conjure the reality they want simply by saying that it is so,” the video created from a mix of public domain footage.







Best known for his work with the likes of Das Ich, Faith and the Muse, Jarboe, and Autumn, as well as being an active member of Viva Death and The Legion of Doom, Blinman began Real Space Noise with his band mate in ’90s industrial/goth band Ichor, Steve Ashburn; with the latter’s departure from the project (although Ashburn makes an appearance on a track off the Lost Science EP), Blinman undertook the moniker as a de facto solo project as a sort of rebellion against his own teachings as a professor of music production and engineering at Berklee College of Music. He thus describes the project further as “a platform for me to defy conventional thinking wherever possible, try things that shouldn’t work, and see if I can make them work. For this project, working alone on every aspect has been a powerful creative parameter.” As for the decision to release both the album and EP simultaneously, he states that the four instrumental tracks comprising the Lost Science EP to present the “minimal, abstract, at once eerie and playful” qualities of Real Space Noise, while Empty and Pointless has a more deliberate and thematic structure, complete with vocal tracks.

The Empty and Pointless album and Lost Science EP are now available for pre-order via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)