Cesium_137 returns after five years with new album





After an absence of five years, electro/EBM act Cesium_137 has announced its seventh album, Rise to Conquer, to be released on January 19, 2018 via Metropolis Records. With lyrics reflecing on love and loss, Rise to Conquer maintains Cesium_137’s embracing of various electronic genres, including EBM rhythms, pop melodies, and sweeping trance leads. The band states the album to be one of personal and musical growth and self examination, topped off by a more intimate lyrical depth. Rise to Conquer is now available for pre-order via Storming the Base and Metropolis Records.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)