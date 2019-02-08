Cervello Elettronico teases new album with remix from Damascus Knives, both announcing live dates





Los Angeles electro act Cervello Elettronico has unveiled a new track via Bandcamp, the Damascus Knives remix of “Controlling Systems.” The track is presented as a collaboration between the two acts on the Squarewav imprint, with David Christian infusing his dark techno styling into Cervello Elettronico’s singular blend of EBM and synthpop. “Controlling Systems” also acts as a preview of the upcoming third album from Cervello Elettronico, due out in late spring on the German industrial/techno HANDS label.







In addition, both Cervello Elettronico and Damascus Knives have announced a pair of live dates each, with more activity promised throughout 2019. Cervello Elettronico will be performing on February 8 in Detroit, MI at Detroit Industrial, and June 22 in Aachen, Germany’s Bunker Noise Six. Damascus Knives will be hitting Los Angeles’ Distorted Disco on Acid on February 27, and sharing the stage with Kontravoid at the Star Theater in Portland, OR on April 10. Additional information can be found on the bands’ websites.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)