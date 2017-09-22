Celldweller to release Growling Machines Remixes EP





In response to the growing demand for his music to be made available via streaming services, particularly in South America, Klayton – a.k.a. Celldweller – is releasing a four track EP of remixes by psy-trance group Growling Machines. These four remixes of tracks from the first Celldweller album had originally been released in a limited fashion in the mid ’00s, with this EP marking the first time they will be available via Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer, as well as other outlets like Amazon and Bandcamp. Growling Machines – a duo consisting of Shajahan Matkin (GMS) and Gabriel Serrasqueiro (Wrecked Machines) performed with Celldweller in front of a festival audience of over 20,000 in 2007. The Growling Machines Remixes EP will be released on September 29.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)