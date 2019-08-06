



A new single has been released on Bandcamp by multimedia imprint MangleMorph, a rendition of “Surf and Destroy” originally released by hardcore/punk band Bl’ast in 1986, with proceeds from the single partially going to OCEARCH, an organization devoted to oceanic study and accelerating “the ocean’s return to balance and abundance.” Created by industrial/punk collective D6 Decimators, the single features a collaboration with Caustic’s Matt Fanale, with the track mixed and mastered at Submersible Studios by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack); however, membership for the D6 Decimators remains secret.











The “Surf and Destroy” single was released on July 28 and is also available in a bonus package that includes a limited edition T-shirt.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)