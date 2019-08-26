



Having coming out of the gates swinging with the “Flowers of Eden” single, Norwegian industrial act Carrion now follows up with “Messor,” a track that highlights front man Adrian Kjøsnes’ move toward rock and metal influences. “‘Messor’ is a very violent song,” Kjøsnes states, “perhaps the most lyrically violent I’ve done so far.” He goes on to state the single is the opening track for his upcoming album Iconoclasm, eschewing the artist’s previous use of instrumental intros in favor of something that “just goes right for your throat from the moment you hit ‘play.'” Furthermore, he goes on to comment that the song’s lyrical violence is reflective of Iconoclasm as a whole, “very centered on love and ferocity in all its shapres and forms,” be it from a perspective of unbridled rage or sexual savagery.











Produced by Darrin Lewis and featuring artwork by Vladimir Vacovsky, the “Messor” single is available to purchase via Bandcamp. The “Flowers of Eden” single featured as a B-side track a rendition of the song by Psyclon Nine’s Nero Bellum. Further details on Iconoclasm, including the release date and pre-order links, are forthcoming.

