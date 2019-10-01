



Three years since the Revelation EP and after the release of two singles, Norwegian industrial group Carrion has unveiled its fourth full-length album, Iconoclasm. The album is the first to feature an outside producer, Darrin Lewis (Beside The Silence, Nothing Valentine), which founder and front man Adrian Kjøsnes says feels like “the first real one” as the band has taken on a more metal and rock inspired sound with this release while retaining industrial sensibilities. As with the preceding singles, the artwork for the record was created by Vladimir Vacovsky. Iconoclasm was released on September 28 and is available digitally via Bandcamp.





Carrion

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)