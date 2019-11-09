



U.K. based female electronic duo Capital X has released its second album, Unlocked, on November 8. Exploring themes of empowerment and taking action on a global scale, serving as a hook-laden call to arms woven into layers of thick bass and hard electro, the album is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. A trio of videos – for the tracks “Teeth,” “Majesty,” and “In Us We Trust” – accompanies the release, with strong imagery mirroring the music through artwork created by Capital X lyricist Ruth C. On the heels of shows with Akala, Atari Teenage Riot, and Gary Numan, an album launch party is scheduled for November 9 at Berlin’s Madame Claude, with additional live dates to be announced.

















