



Following hot on the heels of the Act 2 album released earlier this year, rhythmic noise and industrial act C/A/T has unveiled yet another new full-length offering, titled The Paradigm Shift. Written, performed, mixed, and mastered entirely by Ben Arp, the album offers up nine brand new tracks that deliver on the band’s signature blend of abrasive industrial and noise textures set to bombastic and powerful beats, furthering the hybrid sound that C/A/T has been cultivating for nearly a decade-and-a-half; having begun in 1998 as an experimental electronic project, Arp solidified the current sound in 2005, standing out among numerous acts with a similar dynamic, and taking the Crunch Pod imprint with it into harsher electronic territory. The Paradigm Shift was released today, November 12, via Crunch Pod and can be purchased digitally via Bandcamp.





C/A/T/

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Crunch Pod

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)