Brian Eno to release massive box set of Music for Installations





Legendary musician, artist, and producer Brian Eno will release a massive box set of rare and previously unreleased tracks, titled Music for Installations, on May 4, 2018 via Astralwerks. The collection consists of pieces composed to accompany his experimental light and video visual art installations spanning from 1986 to the present, which have been exhibited around the world, along with a few yet to be seen. The set will be available in a standard six-CD edition, as well as a super deluxe limited edition numbered box set, and a nine-LP super deluxe edition vinyl set designed by Eno and longtime collaborator Nick Robertson. All editions include a 64-page book of exhibition photographs accompanied by an essay by the artist, with the super deluxe CD version featuring a Plexiglass book cover. The vinyl edition also includes a digital download card. Pre-orders are now available via Amazon.com.

After emerging onto the music scene in the early ’70s as a founding member of Roxy Music, Eno released a series of critically acclaimed solo albums with 1978’s Ambient 1: Music for Airports helping to name and popularize the ambient music genre. For nearly five decades, Eno has been one of modern music’s most innovative and pioneering figures, having also produced albums for such notables as David Bowie, Talking Heads, Devo, Slowdive, and U2; he has also collaborated with a bevvy of artists, including Robert Fripp, Grace Jones, and David Byrne.

His last album of original material was Reflection, released on January 1, 2017 via Warp Records.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)