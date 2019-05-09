Brian Eno to reissue 1983 album commemorating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing





Experimental electronic music pioneer Brian Eno has announced an extended edition of 1983’s Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks, remastered by Abbey Road’s Miles Showell with a second album featuring 11 new instrumental compositions. The album was originally created as the soundtrack for Al Reinert’s documentary film For All Mankind chronicling the Apollo 11 moon landing, and will be released on July 19 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the mission. Since the original release, the compositions have found their way into popular culture through film, television, and commercials, with “Deep Blue Day” most notably appearing in the 1996 hit Trainspotting. Eno enlisted original co-creators Daniel Lanois and brother Roger Eno to help create the new material, marking the first time the trio has worked on a project together since the album’s initial recording, although both have each collaborated with Eno seperately in the interim. A video featuring launch footage set against the new composition “Like I Was a Spectator” has been released in advance of the album. Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks is available for pre-order via all major outlets in standard and special digital, CD, and vinyl editions; the limited edition CD features a 24-page full color hardcover book.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)