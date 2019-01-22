Boy Harsher releases new music video from upcoming album, announces tour dates





With the impending release of a new album, titled Careful, Los Angeles electro band Boy Harsher has unveiled the music video for the new single “LA.” Created as a collaboration between the band and artist/director Kathleen Dycaico and shot by Kofi Carson, the video follows the story of a passionate love affair between two country camgirls, Hunter and Angel. As the pair livestream their affair, Hunter and Angel proceed to destroy images of their love, using their memories as “target practice” when signs that “Time’s Up” appear around them, relating to the song”s themes about “longing, the inevitable end of precious time, and centering heartbreak in the sights.” The video was co-directed by executive producer Jill Ferraro and features Tara-Jo Tashna. Careful is due for release on February 1, with pre-orders now available via Boy Harsher’s Bandcamp.











The band will also then embark on a tour, beginning February 1 in New Haven, CT and continuing until April 20 in Tijuana, Mexico, with dates taking place throughout North America, the U.K., Belgium, Germany, and France; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Boy Harsher website. Joining on select dates are fellow electronic acts Nghtcrwler, Kontravoid, Boan, and Special Interest.





