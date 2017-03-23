Basta Music will be re-releasing a four disc set of vintage early Dutch electronic music from legendary composers Henk Badings, Kid Baltan, and Tom Dissevelt, titled Popular Electronics: Early Dutch Electronic Music From Philips Research Laboratories 1956-1963. Originally released in 2004, the compilation includes remastered versions of albums previously released between 1956 and 1963, as well as rediscovered and previously unreleased material; among the albums featured in the set are Kain en Abel, Song of the Second Moon, Evolutionen, Electronic Movements, Mechanical Motions, and more. The set also includes seven individual booklets of liner notes and photos, and a series of fold out posters and electronic scores. The collection mwill be released on April 7 and is available for pre-order now at Storming the Base.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)