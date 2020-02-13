



Body Stuff has released a music video for “Spies” from the New York City duo’s latest EP, Body Stuff 3. Like the group’s previous video for “New York in the Rain,” “Spies” is a collaboration between Body Stuff’s Curran Reynolds and Brandon Gallagher, featuring a performance by dancer Lily Stephania. Reynolds describes the track as a tribute to “the outsider, the outcast, the wanderer, the spy;” as such, the video echoes these themes, sprinkled with subconscious references to Reynolds’ favorite films, which according to the artist revealed themselves after the fact. Body Stuff 3 was released on January 10, and is available now via Bandcamp; among the few guests on the album is Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM, Black Sugar Transmission, Peter Murphy), who lent his guitar skills to the EP track “Inches.” The EP was the third in a self-titled trilogy, which began in 2013 when Body Stuff was founded by Curran Reynolds and Ryan Jones, who were both members of Today Is The Day during 2011’s Pain is a Warning album and tour.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)