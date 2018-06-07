Blutengel to release second in vinyl collection spanning the band's history

Jun 2018 07

The next chapter of Blutengel’s limited edition vinyl re-releases picks up where Vol. 1 left off, with exclusive remastered double vinyl versions of the German darkwave band’s past albumsSchwarzes Eis and the Soultaker EP from 2009, 2011’s Tränenherz, 2013’s Monument, and the Black Symphonies (An Orchestral Journey) live album from 2014. Like Vol. 1, the History – The Vinyl Collection – Vol. 2 box set is limited to just 499 copies and contains a hand numbered certificate. The set will be released on July 27 and is available for pre-order via the Storming the Base Bandcamp.

 

