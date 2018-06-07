Blutengel to release second in vinyl collection spanning the band's history





The next chapter of Blutengel’s limited edition vinyl re-releases picks up where Vol. 1 left off, with exclusive remastered double vinyl versions of the German darkwave band’s past albums – Schwarzes Eis and the Soultaker EP from 2009, 2011’s Tränenherz, 2013’s Monument, and the Black Symphonies (An Orchestral Journey) live album from 2014. Like Vol. 1, the History – The Vinyl Collection – Vol. 2 box set is limited to just 499 copies and contains a hand numbered certificate. The set will be released on July 27 and is available for pre-order via the Storming the Base Bandcamp.

Blutengel

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)