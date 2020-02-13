



With Wandering into the Bullseye now available, Black Sugar Transmission has released a music video for the album track “Don’t Blame the Horse.” Making its premiere on Rebel Noise , the video is a frenetic mix of color and black & white footage shot by Andee Blacksugar and HYPNODOLL interspersed with assorted clips from various movies – mainly vintage Westerns – to match the song’s off-kilter energy; with the sharp chorus of “Don’t Blame the Horse ’cause you wandered off course,” the song and video serve as the artist’s overarching commentary on the social and political zeitgeist, addressing the individual’s “struggle with staying focused/true to him/herself” and personal accountability, set to angular guitar lines, funky synths, and punchy industrial beats.







Wandering into the Bullseye can be purchased now via the Black Sugar Transmission webstore; it is the first of three albums Black Sugar Transmission plans to release in 2020, and marks his first outing to be performed and produced entirely solo, without any guest contributors, since 2011’s Dance Music 4 Haters. In the past, he has featured on his albums the talents of Dug Pinnick (King’s X, Beauty in Chaos), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Timo Ellis (Sean Lennon, Cibo Matto), Leon Gruenbaum (The Memphis Blood Jugband Singers), and saxophonist Thomas Hutchings. Aside from his own original material, he has released a pair of tribute albums, reinterpreting Madonna’s self-titled debut and Motörhead’s Overkill albums in his own style. In addition, Blacksugar is a member of KMFDM, having performed on the 2017 Hell Yeah Tour and the 2019 PARADISE album, and will be touring with the band this summer; he has also served as a touring guitarist for Peter Murphy, and appears on the Body Stuff 3 EP from fellow New York City act Body Stuff.

Black Sugar Transmission

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)