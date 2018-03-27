Black Needle Noise premieres new single and music video with vocalist Azzul Monraz





Throughout his illustrious career, John Fryer has had the distinction of collaborating with some of the world’s most exciting and established talents; with his latest musical outlet Black Needle Noise, he’s combined his impeccable skills as a producer and musician with an ever growing contingent of impressive vocalists. For his latest single and music video, which makes its premiere on Substream Magazine and in association with No Devotion Records, Fryer and Mexican vocalist Azzul Monraz – a.k.a. Madame ur y sus Hombres – present the trippy and hypnotic “La Diosa y El Hombre,” in which Monraz sings in her native Spanish. “I love where Azzul Monraz has taken the song,” explains Fryer; “It’s always surprising when I get the vocals back to hear where the music has taken them.” Of his process of collaboration, Fryer further comments, “I like to keep people guessing as to what will be released next, not only with sound, but now with what language the song will be in.”







Since its formation in 2015, Black Needle Noise has been releasing individual tracks as pay-what-you-want singles on Bandcamp, all culminating in two full-length albums, 2016’s Before the Tears Came and 2017’s Lost In Reflections. A new 7-inch vinyl single titled I Am You, which will include three tracks featuring Bill Leeb (Front Line Assembly, Delerium) and Tara Bosch, will be released on May 20 and is available for pre-order via No Devotion Records.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)