



Having released the Anxiety EP last year, Boston electro/punk act Big Time Kill has unveiled a new music video for the track “Again and Again.” Shot, edited, and directed by the band, the song marks the second single from the EP, the frenetic visuals matching the rhythmic shifts to create a rapidfire collage that represents themes of anxiety; furthermore, band members Adam Schneider and Ben Caccia cite the influence of Peter Gabriel and Yello, the latter’s visual style most notably present in “Again and Again.”







Written, produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Schneider, “Again and Again” follows the “Hush” single and video released just prior to the EP. Anxiety is now available via Bandcamp, released on July 29, 2019 via Glitch Mode Recordings.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)