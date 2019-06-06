



With a Hungarian Grammy award under the band’s belt for the Odyseey debut in late 2016, Budapest based electronic duo Belau teases its upcoming sophomore full-length album with a new video single, “Essence.” Joining Belau on the track is Zero 7 vocalist Sophie Barker, helping to create an atmosphere that captures “individual milestones of existence – isolation to freedom, solitude to interaction.” The band continues stating that “Reaching out for the ‘Essence’ is something that’s worth fighting for.” The “Essence” single is available to purchase via Amazon and Bandcamp, released on May 10; the as-yet-untitled second album is due for release in spring 2020, with Belau referring to it as a “concept album as colorful as the Caribbean melting pot.” The band is planning to continue a European tour with several festival appearances at Primavera, Electric Castle, and Sziget in summer.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)