



With a scheduled release date of June 21, dark/rock collective Beauty in Chaos has announced the remix companion to the critically acclaimed 2018 Finding Beauty in Chaos debut. Featuring a bevy of remixes and reinterpretations of the album’s 14 tracks, Beauty Re-Envisioned showcases the talents of Statik (Collide), John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), Paul Wiley (Marilyn Manson), Mark Gemini Thwaite (Peter Murphy, The Mission, Primitive Race), Steven Alexander Ryan (The Black Queen), producer Tim Palmer, and more. Beauty Re-Envisioned will be released in deluxe limited edition 180g colored vinyl, as well as CD, and digital formats; physical editions contain 14 tracks, while the digital edition includes an additional 10 tracks, all of which are included with pre-orders made via the Beauty in Chaos webstore.







Beauty in Chaos is the brainchild of Michael Ciravolo – guitarist for Human Drama and Michael Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, and President of Schecter Guitars. Finding Beauty in Chaos was released on September 28, 2018, and featured an all-star lineup of guest performers; this lineup included Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Al Jourgensen (MINISTRY), Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Ashton Nyte (MGT, The Awakening), Ice-T (Body Count), dUg Pinnick (King’s X), Michael Anthony (ex-Van Halen), Eden Gallup (Violet Vendetta), as well as Ciravolo’s Human Drama band mate Johnny Indovina, Gene Loves Jezebel band mates Michael Aston and Dirk Doucette, wife Tish Ciravolo (StunGun, Daisy Rock Guitars), and more.

The first single from Beauty Re-Envisioned, released on March 28, was the Collide remix of “Un-Natural Disaster.” Written by dUg Pinnick and Ice-T with Ciravolo, the remix adds a blistering guitar solo courtesy of Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne); of Wylde’s contributions, Ciravolo states, “Zakk plays more notes on this solo than I did on the entire album, but with taste, technique and a ton of flair.”







The second single finds Paul Wiley and Steven Alexander Ryan taking on the track “Drifting Away,” featuring Robin Zander and Michael Anthony. Released on May 16, the track can be heard on SoundCloud.





Beauty in Chaos/33.3 Music Collective

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)