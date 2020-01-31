



Over three years since his last single release under the Be My Enemy moniker, Phil Barry has revived the electro/industrial with a new EP release, titled Wardance. Featuring three brand new tracks written by Barry with regular collaborator Keith Baker, Wardance presents the project’s mix of punklike vocals and in-your-face guitar riffs with scorching electronics and unrelenting beats, with mastering by Epic Audio Media’s Jules Seifert and cover wartwork by Vlad McNeally. Released on January 31 via Armalyte Industries, the EP is available now via Bandcamp as a name-your-price item; the prominent U.K. label states, “The irony of the date is not lost on us. It’s time to start a war and let those bombs drop!”







Since the release of the “Let Your Body Die” single in December 2016, Phil Barry’s creative efforts have been concentrated on his more abstract/experimental industrial act Word Made Flesh, releasing the self-titled debut in 2017, and the Everything and Nothing follow-up in 2019. As well, he has been touring with a reformed Cubanate, including several performances at the eminent ColdWaves charity event, and released the Kolossus EP in 2019 as the first official release of new Cubanate material since 1998’s Interference. Additionally, he released two albums of experimental guitar tracks in March 2018, both available via Bandcamp.

Be My Enemy

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Word Made Flesh

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Phil Barry

Bandcamp

Cubanate

Facebook, Twitter

Armalyte Industries

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)