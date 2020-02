With the resurgent popularity of post-punk and early goth/rock, one of the genre’s pioneering acts proves as beloved as ever as Bauhaus has added two new dates to its live schedule. After the triumph of three sold-out shows in Los Angeles in November and December of 2019, the band subsequently announced performances in London, Mexico City, Barcelona, Athens, and New York City; now, Bauhaus has added Dallas and Chicago to the itenerary– Thursday, July 23 at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, and Saturday, July 25, at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. Tickets for Dallas will be available via the Bomb Factory website, while Chicago will be sold through Ticketmaster ; both dates will go on sale on Wednesday, February 5.The shows in late 2019 marked the first time the original quartet – vocalist Peter Murphy, bassist David J., guitarist Daniel Ash, and drummer Kevin Haskins – had performed together since the 2008 release of Bauhaus’ fifth and final album to date, Go Away White. A full listing of live dates for 2020 can be found via Bauhaus’ social media.

Ilker YĆ¼cel (Ilker81x)