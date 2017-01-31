Barry Adamson announces new special EP, tour dates





Experimental pop/rock artist Barry Adamson has announced the release of a special new EP, titled Love Sick Dick on April 14, 2017. Among the six tracks on the EP will be the pulsating futuristic blues of “Sweet Misery,” which premiered on Henry Rollins’ KCRW show in the U.S., and Mark Radcliffe’s 6Music show in the U.K., and is available to listen via the artist’s SoundCloud. The EP follows the inner workings of a character in the midst of grief and heartbreak, with Adamson having recorded the entire project solo and utilizing his skills as a multi-instrumentalist to their fullest. Of the EP, Adamson states, “The blues is the blues, and if the heart aches, then that’s the sound that will come out whether you are playing guitar, a synth, a piano, or playing futuristic guitar solos on your iPhone!” Love Sick Dick will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

In addition, Adamson has announced a solo tour in 2017, beginning on April 19 in Paris, France’s Boule Noire, carrying on through the U.K., and culminating in four dates in Germany, concluding at the Jazz Café in Hamburg on May 4. The artist comments about the tour, “I’m launching myself from the studio into a unique solo show. I’ll be playing songs from my new record, which range from futuristic blues, soul, and electronica, and also of course, careering through my back catalogue to bring you the full ‘Barry Adamson experience’.”

Full tour dates, as well as pre-orders for the Love Sick Dick EP are available via Barry Adamson’s website.









Barry Adamson

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)