Bands lineup announced for ColdWaves VI





Chicago’s ColdWaves Music Festival, now in its sixth year in 2017, has announced the lineup of band’s for this year’s event. Held at The Metro, one of Chicago’s most reputable and renowned music venues and the site of ColdWaves since 2013, on September 29, 30, and October 1, ColdWaves VI will feature a host of the industrial/electronic scene’s best and most revered acts.

Of the new acts appearing this year will be Cold Cave, Assemblage 23, OhGr, End.User, The Gothsicles, Lord of the Lost, and as a co-headliner KMFDM. Among the bands returning for this year’s event will be Front 242, Severed Heads, Stabbing Westward, Cyanotic, Acumen Nation, and ∆AIMON. A full listing of bands and DJs performing, as well as a breakdown of which dates they will be peforming can be found via the ColdWaves website.

ColdWaves was founded in 2012 by Jason Novakto celebrate the life and music of Jamie Duffy, his longtime partner in Cracknation acts Acumen Nation and DJ? Acucrack; it has grown into one of the Windy City’s most widely anticipated concert and charity events, raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention charities like Hope for the Day and Darkest Before Dawn.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)