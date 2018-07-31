Autumn announces U.S. tour in support of comeback album





Having returned from a silence of nearly two decades, Minneapolis based goth/rock trio Autumn is embarking on a tour of North America in support of the band’s latest album, Chandelier. Released in March of this year via Chicago label Sett Records, Chandelier and the earlier single “The Fall” marked the first new material from the band since the sophomore album, 2000’s Return to the Breath; according to vocalist Julie Plante, “What falls apart can be put back together, not the same as it was before, but into a whole new creation. Chandelier is ultimately a work of celebration, built out of all those broken pieces, built from all those broken places.” The album not only saw the reunification of Plante with guitarist Neil McKay and bassist Jeff Leyda, but also the band’s re-connection with producer William Faith (Faith and the Muse, The Bellwether Syndicate) and mastering engineer Chad Blinman (Viva Death, Laboratory X), both of which were involved in the creation of Autumn’s 1996 debut The Hating Tree. Of the newest album, Leyda had stated, “This release is about transition, both for the band’s sound as well as our personal lives; love, loss, hope. The sound is more refined yet diverse in delivery styles.” Most recently, Autumn had supported legendary goth/rock act Clan of Xymox on a recent U.S. tour, with the band’s own Chandelier tour to begin on August 13 in Columbus, OH, continuing until September 1 in Chicago, IL; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Autumn website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)