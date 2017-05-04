Autoclav1.1 returns with two new albums, one a full-length collaboration with Displacer





U.K. based electronic artist Tony Young’s project Autoclav1.1 returns with a new album, The Gates of Greenhead Park, to be released on May 19 via WTII Records. The 10 track release was conceived as a light to balance the darkness of the project’s previous release, Werewolf Country; the eight new songs and two remixes by Displacer and ESA juxtapose rich, orchestral sounds with intricate electronic rhythms, optimized for the subtleties of the vinyl format to invoke the warm, nostalgic glow of “long summer evenings, as the sun sets low in the sky across the industrial valleys of his home town.” The Gates of Greenhead Park will be available in CD and vinyl formats; the first 10 Pre-orders will also receive a copy of the limited edition Moments 5-inch vinyl.

In addition, Autoclav1.1 will also release Spacetime, a full-length collaborative album with Displacer (Michael Morton) on August 4. The 12 track CD builds on the pair’s previous collaborations on multiple remixes, The Star Atlas split EP, and mutual fascination with the spacetime continuum, black holes, and the theory of relativity to create a vivid concept album teeming with “lush melodies, pulsating rhythms, drifting ambience, and razor sharp electronics, with a touch of commercial and ‘universal’ sensibilities.”

Autoclav1.1

Displacer

WTII Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)