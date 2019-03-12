Attrition to embark on six date tour, including performance of Invocation film score





Long running dark electronic band Attrition has announced the Ides of March Tour of Canada and the U.K., spanning six dates. The tour kicks off on March 13 in Montreal, with supporting acts Indarra and Subterranea, and continues until Friday, March 29 in Birmingham, with Wrapped in Plastic, Psydoll, and Adam and Evil; other acts performing on select dates include Rational Youth and Vancorvid, with the latter band’s Sharon to join Attrition for the March 15 performance of the Invocation film score. The band is offering a stream of the 2018 show in Wellington, NZ as a teaser for the upcoming live sets, with six tracks from the performance available as a name-your-price download. Additional tour dates and details on a new album will be announced later this year.





Attrition

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Two Gods

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

The Cage Studios

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)