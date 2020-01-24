



A mainstay of gothic/electronic music for four decades, Attrition has announced the release of The Great Derailer on Brexit day – January 31. As the first single from the upcoming album, The Black Maria, the EP includes the titular track and the “The Pillar I (For Ossington)” B-side, on which Attrition’s Martin Bowes incorporates field recordings from Ossington Station in Toronto; the EP is rounded out by four bonus download-only remixes by PlanetDamage, Noirmagnetik, Dead Happy, and Khost. Among the collaborating musicians on the EP are vocalists Emese Arvai-Illes and Elisa Day, violinists Marietta Fox and Vancorvid, pianist Anni Hogan, cellist Kris Force, and guitarist Steve Clarke. With pre-orders now available via Bandcamp, The Great Derailer EP will be available in digital/streaming and CD formats, including limited edition CD and merch bundles. Tour dates in support of the EP and album this spring will be announced, with a handful of U.K. and South American dates confirmed; a full listing of live dates can be found via the Attrition website. The Black Maria is set for a spring release, with a second single being planned in the interim.





