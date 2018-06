The newly formed Los Angeles darkwave collective Ashrr has unveiled its first single, titled “Medicine Man.” Originally premiering on New Noise Magazine in April, the video for “Medicine Man” was directed by William Morrison, best known for his work with Skinny Puppy, ohGr, and Front Line Assembly. With a new single on the way, “Medicine Man” is the first taste of the group’s upcoming debut EP.







Ashrr

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)